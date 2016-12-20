Leftist rebels to hold Duterte to his word
A peace consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines yesterday said the Left will not shirk from criticizing government policies it sees as detrimental to the interests of the people despite its alliance with the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Speaking at the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines , Alfredo 'Ka Paris' Mapano said the Left is expecting Duterte to address the root causes of the decades-old armed conflict, just as he promised in the campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Great Story
|32
|How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|stellabahl
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC