Leftist rebels to hold Duterte to his word

A peace consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines yesterday said the Left will not shirk from criticizing government policies it sees as detrimental to the interests of the people despite its alliance with the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Speaking at the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines , Alfredo 'Ka Paris' Mapano said the Left is expecting Duterte to address the root causes of the decades-old armed conflict, just as he promised in the campaign.

Chicago, IL

