Italy's Atlante fund to inject almost 1 bln euros in two regional banks

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

Dec 21 Italian bank bailout fund Atlante has agreed to inject almost one billion euros into two Italian regional lenders it owns to help boost capital, the lenders said on Wednesday. Veneto Banca said in a statement Quaestio Capital, the manager of the Atlante fund, had pledged to put up 628 million euros by January 5 as part of a future capital increase.

Chicago, IL

