Italy government not indifferent to Vivendi's stake building in Mediaset
Italy's Prime Minister said on Thursday the government is not indifferent to France's Vivendi building its stake in private broadcaster Mediaset , but has no special powers to counteract the move. The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Great Story
|32
|How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|stellabahl
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC