Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 22

Wednesday Dec 21

ISTAT releases October orders and sales data , October retail sales data and November non-EU foreign trade data . Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena has all but failed to pull off a privately funded rescue plan, unable to find investors to take up its share offer at the 11th hour, and a state bailout now looks inevitable, sources said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

