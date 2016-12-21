Italy Bank Rescue Won't Fill $54 Billion Hole on Balance Sheets an hour ago

Italy Bank Rescue Won't Fill $54 Bill...

Italy Bank Rescue Won't Fill $54 Billion Hole on Balance Sheets

Read more: Bloomberg

Italian banks need at least 52 billion euros to clean up their balance sheets, much more than the rescue package proposed Monday by the government. The shortfall is an estimate of how much lenders would have to increase loan-loss provisions to allow for the sale of bad debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chicago, IL

