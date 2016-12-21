Italy 20 bln euro fund sufficient for...

Italy 20 bln euro fund sufficient for all banks under observation - Trsy source

A Monte dei Paschi di Siena advertisement is seen on a screen in a bank window in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016. Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government would be enough to cover funding requirements at all the ailing banks currently under observation by the Treasury and the Bank of Italy, a Treasury source said on Tuesday.

