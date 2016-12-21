Italian police search homes connected...

Italian police search homes connected to Berlin attack suspect

6 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Italian police have searched three houses in and around Rome, where the man suspected of killing 12 people last week at a Christmas market in Berlin may have spent time, a judicial source said on Thursday . Anis Amri, a Tunisian, first arrived in Europe by boat to the Italian island of Lampedusa in 2011, and was shot dead by police in Milan four days after the December 19 attack in Berlin.

Chicago, IL

