Italian police search homes connected to Berlin attack suspect
Italian police have searched three houses in and around Rome, where the man suspected of killing 12 people last week at a Christmas market in Berlin may have spent time, a judicial source said on Thursday . Anis Amri, a Tunisian, first arrived in Europe by boat to the Italian island of Lampedusa in 2011, and was shot dead by police in Milan four days after the December 19 attack in Berlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Great Story
|32
|How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|stellabahl
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC