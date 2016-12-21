Italian Government Wins Green Light O...

Italian Government Wins Green Light On Debt Boost to Aid Banks 3 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bloomberg

The Italian government won the support of parliament to boost the country's public debt by up to 20 billion euros , as it prepares for likely rescues of Both houses of parliament voted to allow the administration of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to earmark additional financing next year. Monte Paschi, Italy's oldest bank, may be among the first beneficiaries of the extra state funds as its effort to raise 5 billion euros from money managers and individuals is The woes of Italy's banking sector, which weigh on a weak economy, are the first test for Gentiloni, a 62-year-old former foreign minister who replaced Matteo Renzi as premier after a Dec. 4 constitutional referendum defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,651

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC