Italian Government Wins Green Light On Debt Boost to Aid Banks 3 hours ago

The Italian government won the support of parliament to boost the country's public debt by up to 20 billion euros , as it prepares for likely rescues of Both houses of parliament voted to allow the administration of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to earmark additional financing next year. Monte Paschi, Italy's oldest bank, may be among the first beneficiaries of the extra state funds as its effort to raise 5 billion euros from money managers and individuals is The woes of Italy's banking sector, which weigh on a weak economy, are the first test for Gentiloni, a 62-year-old former foreign minister who replaced Matteo Renzi as premier after a Dec. 4 constitutional referendum defeat.

