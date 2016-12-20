Investigators seek supply network for...

Investigators seek supply network for slain Berlin attacker

Investigators on Saturday worked to determine if the Berlin Christmas market attacker got any logistical support to cross at least two European borders and evade capture for days before being killed in a police shootout in a Milan suburb. Tunisian fugitive Anis Amri 's fingerprints and wallet were found in a truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.

