'High Likelihood' Berlin Terror Suspect Is the Perpetrator, German Authorities Say

Anis Amri, a suspect wanted in connection with the Christmas market attack in Berlin, is very likely the alleged assailant authorities are searching for, according to German Federal Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere. Maiziere told reporters at a press conference Thursday that German authorities have obtained "additional hints," including "fingerprints and other additional evidence" that suggest Amri "is with very high likelihood the perpetrator."

