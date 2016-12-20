'High Likelihood' Berlin Terror Suspect Is the Perpetrator, German Authorities Say
Anis Amri, a suspect wanted in connection with the Christmas market attack in Berlin, is very likely the alleged assailant authorities are searching for, according to German Federal Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere. Maiziere told reporters at a press conference Thursday that German authorities have obtained "additional hints," including "fingerprints and other additional evidence" that suggest Amri "is with very high likelihood the perpetrator."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Great Story
|32
|How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|stellabahl
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC