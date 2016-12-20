'High Likelihood' Berlin Terror Suspe...

'High Likelihood' Berlin Terror Suspect Is the Perpetrator, German Authorities Say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Anis Amri, a suspect wanted in connection with the Christmas market attack in Berlin, is very likely the alleged assailant authorities are searching for, according to German Federal Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere. Maiziere told reporters at a press conference Thursday that German authorities have obtained "additional hints," including "fingerprints and other additional evidence" that suggest Amri "is with very high likelihood the perpetrator."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,076

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC