Girl, 2, killed by falling TV

Agrigento, December 28 - A two-year-old girl was crushed to death by an old TV set at Campobello di Licata near Agrigento Wednesday. Grace, who was coming up to her third birthday in January, was watching cartoons when the TV perched on top of a cupboard fell onto her, her mother told police.

