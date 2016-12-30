Girl, 11, dies in room fire near Bari

Girl, 11, dies in room fire near Bari

Bari, December 30 - An 11-year-old Bulgarian girl died from carbon-monoxide fumes released by a fire in her room at Conversano near Bari Friday. The fire reportedly broke out from a TV set.

