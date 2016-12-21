Formolo dreaming of Stelvio stage win...

Formolo dreaming of Stelvio stage win at Giro d'Italia

Davide Formolo hit the headlines when he soloed to a stage victory in La Spezia at the 2015 Giro d'Italia , confirming himself as one of Italian cycling's hottest prospects . There was to be no repeat feat this year as the 24-year-old suffered an injury in the build-up to the race, but he enjoyed a solid third campaign as a professional one in which he shouldered a Grand Tour double workload for the first time, providing valuable assistance for Andrew Talansky at the Vuelta a Espana.

