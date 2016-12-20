Fight against terrorism has bumpy road ahead
Three audacious terrorist attacks on Dec 19 left the world horrified. Perhaps the most chilling of those attacks was the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov in Ankara.
