ECB should discuss views on Monte Paschi with Italy - PM Gentiloni
A logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen on the ground in Siena, Italy, November 5, 2014. "It is important that the motives for this assessment are shared in discussions in the coming months," Gentiloni told a news conference.
