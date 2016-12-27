ECB says MPS cash call up to 8.8 bn
Rome, December 27 - A cash call for the newly nationalised, troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena must be raised from five billion to 8.8 billion euros, the European Central Bank has said after the Italian government unveiled a bailout just before Christmas. The recapitalisation for Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, to be paid for by the Italian State and stakeholders, was made necessary by a "rapid deterioration of the bank's liquidity position between November 30 and December 21, as highlighted by a significant drop in the counter balancing capacity and one-month, net liquidity," MPS said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Great Story
|32
|How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|stellabahl
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC