Dramatic rescue operation to save Brits among 153 skiers trapped in...

Dramatic footage shows how scary it was for five British holidaymakers among 153 people stuck when a Italian ski lift broke down - stranding them about 180ft above ground These are the terrifying conditions skiers faced when trapped in swinging cable cars in strong winds for SEVEN HOURS in a Christmas disaster. Five British holidaymakers were among 153 people stuck when a ski lift in northern Italy broke down - stranding them about 30 metres above the ground.

