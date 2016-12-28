Criminal migrants must be deported

Udine, December 28 - Friuli Governor Debora Serracchiani said Wednesday she had written to Interior Minister Marco Minniti urging the deportation of migrants who break the law. "To be present and to be welcomed you have to respect the rules, civilian and legal, that there are in Friuli Venezia Giulia as in all the areas of Italy.

