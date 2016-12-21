Creator of Kinder Surprise dies
WILLIAM Salice, who helped create the hugely popular Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs for children, has died in Italy aged 83, his foundation said. Salice had been undergoing treatment for a stroke in a hospital in the northern Italian town of Pavia, his Colour Your Life foundation and Italian media reports said.
