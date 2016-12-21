Creator of Kinder Surprise dies

Creator of Kinder Surprise dies

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

WILLIAM Salice, who helped create the hugely popular Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs for children, has died in Italy aged 83, his foundation said. Salice had been undergoing treatment for a stroke in a hospital in the northern Italian town of Pavia, his Colour Your Life foundation and Italian media reports said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,788 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,583

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC