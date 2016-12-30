Colosseum, Circus Maximus under guard

Rome, December 30 - The Colosseum and the Circus Maximus will be under close watch on New Year's Eve as crowds assemble for events starting at 22:30 in the area, according to a security plan drawn up by police chief Nicol d'Angelo. There will be five stop points granting access to area under surveillance, the plan says.

