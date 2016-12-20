Claud Adjapong scores debut goal for ...

Claud Adjapong scores debut goal for Sassuolo in Italian Serie A

Ghanaian youngster Claud Adajapong capped off an impressive display against Cagliari in the Italian top tier by scoring on the day. The 18-year-old is a man with growing reputation in the Italian League and grabbed the headlines again after opening the scoring with a well timed shot on the 29th minute in the 4-3 victory against Cagliari.

