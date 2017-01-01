Church marks Solemnity of Mary, World...

Church marks Solemnity of Mary, World Peace Day

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Roman Catholic Church marks the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God and World Day of Peace today, January 1 . The Holy Father Pope Francis traditionally celebrates a Holy Mass in commemoration of the two significant religious events at 10 a.m. at the Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,164 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC