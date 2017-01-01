Church marks Solemnity of Mary, World Peace Day
The Roman Catholic Church marks the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God and World Day of Peace today, January 1 . The Holy Father Pope Francis traditionally celebrates a Holy Mass in commemoration of the two significant religious events at 10 a.m. at the Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy.
