China says party control over religio...

China says party control over religion in Tibet will only increase

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Communist Party's control over religion in Tibet can only increase, the region's top official was quoted as saying on Thursday, vowing to step up efforts to expose the "sinister intentions" of exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures during a teaching event in Milan, Italy October 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,118

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC