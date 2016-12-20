Berlin Truck Attack Suspect Killed In...

Berlin Truck Attack Suspect Killed In Shootout With Italian Police [VIDEO]

Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, was killed during a shootout with police Friday outside Milan, Italy's interior minister confirmed. Amri was stopped by a routine patrol early Friday morning.

