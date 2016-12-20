Berlin market killer Anis Amri shot d...

Berlin market killer Anis Amri shot dead in Italy by Milan police

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Mail

First contact: Incredible images show lost Amazonian tribe living like their ancestors did 20,000 years ago - and firing SPEARS at photographer in his helicopter 'Slaughter the pigs': Berlin killer's chilling ISIS video is revealed - hours after he is gunned down by Italian police in shootout in Milan Vladimir Putin boasts he knew Donald Trump would win the US election - but says 'who knows' who hacked Hillary Clinton's emails 'Let it be an arms race, we will outmatch them at every pass': Trump doubles down after tweeting U.S. should 'expand' its nuke capability EXCLUSIVE: 11-year-old Meghan Markle plays with her nephew - showing what her family says is the motherly side Prince Harry should be proud of The best airport lounges in the world named in prestigious awards: Layover spot in Heathrow ranked No1 Is there a forgotten pharaoh buried in this tomb? Newly-discovered 4,200-year-old ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,075

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC