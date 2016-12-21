Around 20-30 people may be wounded in...

Around 20-30 people may be wounded in gun attack on Istanbul nightclub: NTV

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Around 20-30 people may have been wounded in a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub early on Sunday, Turkish broadcaster NTV said. Television footage showed ambulances and police vehicles on the street outside the nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Turkey's largest city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,373 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC