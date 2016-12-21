Around 20-30 people may be wounded in gun attack on Istanbul nightclub: NTV
Around 20-30 people may have been wounded in a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub early on Sunday, Turkish broadcaster NTV said. Television footage showed ambulances and police vehicles on the street outside the nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Turkey's largest city.
