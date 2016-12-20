A record 5,000 migrants are believed ...

A record 5,000 migrants are believed to have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea this year

A record 5,000 migrants are believed to have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea this year, following two shipwrecks on Thursday in which some 100 people, mainly West Africans, were feared dead, aid agencies said on Friday. Two overcrowded inflatable dinghies capsized in the Strait of Sicily after leaving Libya for Italy, the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said.

Chicago, IL

