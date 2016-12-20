5,000-Year-Old "Nativity Scene" Repor...

5,000-Year-Old "Nativity Scene" Reportedly Found In Egypt

Italian researchers may have discovered the oldest nativity scene ever found, predating Christian nativity art by about three millennia, according to the travel and exploration website Seeker. The rock painting depicts a newborn between parents, a star in the east, and two animals.

