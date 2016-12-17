17 stolen masterpieces returned to It...

17 stolen masterpieces returned to Italy with only scratches

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: SooToday

VERONA, Italy - Seventeen masterpieces valued at 17 million euros were returned to Italy from Ukraine on Wednesday after being stolen by masked, armed robbers from a Verona art museum last year. to retrieve the paintings - which included works by Rubens, Tintoretto and Mantegna - said the possibility of ever recovering them once seem remote.

