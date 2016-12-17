17 stolen masterpieces returned to Italy with only scratches

Carabinieri and police officers pose with one of the recovered paintings that were stolen from a Verona museum, at the Verona airport, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Italy's culture minister has traveled to Kiev to recover 17 paintings, including works by Tintoretto, Rubens and Mantegna, that were stolen from a Verona museum and recovered by Ukrainian law enforcement more than seven months ago.

