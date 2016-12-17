17 stolen masterpieces returned to Italy with only scratches
Carabinieri and police officers pose with one of the recovered paintings that were stolen from a Verona museum, at the Verona airport, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Italy's culture minister has traveled to Kiev to recover 17 paintings, including works by Tintoretto, Rubens and Mantegna, that were stolen from a Verona museum and recovered by Ukrainian law enforcement more than seven months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Great Story
|32
|How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|stellabahl
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC