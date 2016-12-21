17 stolen masterpieces returned to Italy with only scratches

Carabinieri and police officers pose with one of the recovered paintings that were stolen from a Verona museum, at the Verona airport, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Italya sA - A s culture minister has traveled to Kiev to recover 17 paintings, including works by Tintoretto, Rubens and Mantegna, that were stolen from a Verona museum and recovered by Ukrainian law enforcement more than seven months ago.

