17 stolen masterpieces returned to It...

17 stolen masterpieces returned to Italy with only scratches

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Medincine Hat News

Carabinieri and police officers pose with one of the recovered paintings that were stolen from a Verona museum, at the Verona airport, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Italya sA - A s culture minister has traveled to Kiev to recover 17 paintings, including works by Tintoretto, Rubens and Mantegna, that were stolen from a Verona museum and recovered by Ukrainian law enforcement more than seven months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
News Vet, 86, honored: El Pasoan who served in WWII ... (May '10) Oct '16 Great Story 32
News How to eat like an Italian (Sep '13) Oct '16 stellabahl 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC