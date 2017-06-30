Woman charged for plotting to kill Israeli ex-husband with ricin
An Oklahoma woman is accused of using Craigslist to try to hire someone to travel to Israel and kill her ex-husband using ricin. Federal prosecutors charged Danielle Dana Layman, 37, with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, they said Saturday.
