Woman charged for plotting to kill Israeli ex-husband with ricin

An Oklahoma woman is accused of using Craigslist to try to hire someone to travel to Israel and kill her ex-husband using ricin. Federal prosecutors charged Danielle Dana Layman, 37, with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, they said Saturday.

