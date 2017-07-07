Why Israel has a Law That Gives Police the Power to Block Certain Websites From Israelis
The new Israeli law giving police power to block websites that purportedly publish "criminal" or "offensive" content follows a similar blockade of various websites in Palestine by the 13-year president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas - all in the name of "law and order", "peace" and "fighting terrorism". The equation is simple and has long been propagated by Israel through its hasbara apparatus: Palestinian armed resistance to Israel's oppression equals terror .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|15 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|357
|July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair
|Thu
|rayantoky
|1
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC