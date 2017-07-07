Why Israel has a Law That Gives Polic...

Why Israel has a Law That Gives Police the Power to Block Certain Websites From Israelis

The new Israeli law giving police power to block websites that purportedly publish "criminal" or "offensive" content follows a similar blockade of various websites in Palestine by the 13-year president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas - all in the name of "law and order", "peace" and "fighting terrorism". The equation is simple and has long been propagated by Israel through its hasbara apparatus: Palestinian armed resistance to Israel's oppression equals terror .

