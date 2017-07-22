United Church of Christ condemns Isra...

United Church of Christ condemns Israel for treatment of Palestinian children

Read more: The Times of Israel

The United Church of Christ overwhelmingly approved a resolution condemning Israel for its treatment of Palestinian children living in the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem and Gaza. The vote Sunday night by delegates at the 31st General Synod of the United Church of Christ in Baltimore, Maryland, was 79 percent in favor, 13% against and 9% abstaining, according to a statement issued by the church.

Chicago, IL

