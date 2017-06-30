UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its her...

UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its heritage in danger list

The UNESCO World Heritage committee on Friday put the West Bank city of Hebron's Old Town on its list of world heritage in danger, a decision that drew outrage from Israel. The decision was taken in Krakow, Poland, on a proposal from the Palestinian side.

