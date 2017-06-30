UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its heritage in danger list
The UNESCO World Heritage committee on Friday put the West Bank city of Hebron's Old Town on its list of world heritage in danger, a decision that drew outrage from Israel. The decision was taken in Krakow, Poland, on a proposal from the Palestinian side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|357
|July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair
|Thu
|rayantoky
|1
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC