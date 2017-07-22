Thousands sign petitions against Radi...

Thousands sign petitions against Radiohead's Tel Aviv gig

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Radiohead's record label has been handed petitions signed by 14,000 people urging the band to cancel their upcoming gig in Tel Aviv as part of a cultural boycott. The group's July show has previously been hit with criticism by the likes of film director Ken Loach, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and a host of Israeli musicians, who all have called for the show to be pulled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 18 hr Tm Cln 352
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Mon He Named Me Black... 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC