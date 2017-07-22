Thousands sign petitions against Radiohead's Tel Aviv gig
Radiohead's record label has been handed petitions signed by 14,000 people urging the band to cancel their upcoming gig in Tel Aviv as part of a cultural boycott. The group's July show has previously been hit with criticism by the likes of film director Ken Loach, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and a host of Israeli musicians, who all have called for the show to be pulled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|18 hr
|Tm Cln
|352
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC