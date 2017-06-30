Thousands of athletes in Jerusalem fo...

Thousands of athletes in Jerusalem for "Jewish Olympics"

Thousands of athletes from around the world are parading in Jerusalem at the opening ceremony of the 20th Maccabiah Games, known as the "Jewish Olympics." Organizers said the 2017 games are the largest ever, with some 10,000 athletes from 80 countries taking part.

