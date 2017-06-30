Thousands of athletes in Jerusalem for "Jewish Olympics"
Thousands of athletes from around the world are parading in Jerusalem at the opening ceremony of the 20th Maccabiah Games, known as the "Jewish Olympics." Organizers said the 2017 games are the largest ever, with some 10,000 athletes from 80 countries taking part.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|13 hr
|Tm Cln
|353
|July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair
|23 hr
|rayantoky
|1
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC