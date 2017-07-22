Palestinian president forces Gaza wor...

Palestinian president forces Gaza workers into retirement

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has dismissed more than 6,000 of his employees in the Gaza Strip, in a new move aimed at pressuring the territory's Hamas rulers. Government spokesman Yousif al-Mahmoud said on Tuesday that the employees - working in health, education and other public sectors - were being sent into early retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr Tm Cln 352
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Mon He Named Me Black... 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC