Northern Border Myths and misconceptions about Israel and Syrian rebels on the Golan

The Knights of the Golan group is located in the pastoral village of Jubatha al-Khashab which is a few kilometers from Israeli route 98 and the Druze village of Buq'ata. The Syrian area of Quneitra is seen in the background as an out-of-commission Israeli tank parks on a hill, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Golan Heights..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.