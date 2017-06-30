Mennonite Church to divest in protest...

Mennonite Church to divest in protest of Israeli policies

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The Mennonite Church USA plans to sell its holdings in companies that profit from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. A national Mennonite convention in Orlando, Florida, approved the move with a vote Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Tm Cln 353
News July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair 20 hr rayantoky 1
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC