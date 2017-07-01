July 1, 2017Canada 150: A short story...

July 1, 2017Canada 150: A short story of Canadian-Israeli friendship

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walks down the Hall of Honour with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Parliament Hill in Ottawa March 2, 2012. . Canada will officially celebrate its 150th anniversary on Saturday, marking 150 years since the confederation of Canada in 1867.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Fri Valerie 351
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,775 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC