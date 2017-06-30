Israel's Labor Party looks to rebrand with leadership vote
As Israel's Labor Party prepares to choose its new leader, it already has taken a big step toward shedding its image as a bastion of liberal, upper-class Israelis of European descent. A party primary on Tuesday chose two candidates of Middle Eastern heritage as finalists for next week's runoff, handily defeating a trio of established blue-bloods associated with the old guard.
