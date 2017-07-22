Israeli voters to pick Labor candidat...

Israeli voters to pick Labor candidate to challenge Netanyahu

13 hrs ago

Israel's once-dominant Labor Party goes to the polls Tuesday to pick a leader to try to dislodge Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's second-longest serving prime minister. First it had to make sure voters didn't defect to see Britney Spears.

