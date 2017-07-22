Israeli president lifts ex-PM Olmert'...

Israeli president lifts ex-PM Olmert's parole restrictions

12 hrs ago

Israel's president has lifted parole restrictions imposed on former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert when he was released from prison this week. Reuven Rivlin's office said on Tuesday that Olmert will no longer be bound by the terms of his early release.

Chicago, IL

