Israeli Opposition: - Qatar funded Netanyahu's party Likud with $3M'

Day by day, Israel unfolds the secret connection that brings it together with Qatar that exceeded diplomatic relations to Doha funding electoral campaign of the Israeli parties, with the extremist Likud party in the front line, during the reign of Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. According to the Israeli website, Israeli opposition leader Tzipi Livni explained that the money provided by Qatar to Netanyahu came after his pledge to lessen the pressure on Hamas and hold secret meetings with officials of the movement, if he won the elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.