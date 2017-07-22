Israeli Opposition: - Qatar funded Ne...

Israeli Opposition: - Qatar funded Netanyahu's party Likud with $3M'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Day by day, Israel unfolds the secret connection that brings it together with Qatar that exceeded diplomatic relations to Doha funding electoral campaign of the Israeli parties, with the extremist Likud party in the front line, during the reign of Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. According to the Israeli website, Israeli opposition leader Tzipi Livni explained that the money provided by Qatar to Netanyahu came after his pledge to lessen the pressure on Hamas and hold secret meetings with officials of the movement, if he won the elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 3 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 8 hr Tm Cln 350
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC