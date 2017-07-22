Israeli opposition leader Herzog ousted as head of Labour Party
Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog lost his bid for re-election to head the centre-left Labour Party on Tuesday and the position will be filled by one of two other candidates who will contest a runoff next week. FILE PHOTO: Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|352
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC