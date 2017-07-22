Israeli opposition leader Herzog oust...

Israeli opposition leader Herzog ousted as head of Labour Party

Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog lost his bid for re-election to head the centre-left Labour Party on Tuesday and the position will be filled by one of two other candidates who will contest a runoff next week. FILE PHOTO: Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017.

