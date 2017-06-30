Israeli Officials See UNESCO Resoluti...

Israeli Officials See UNESCO Resolution as 'Unnecessary', 'Pathetic'

A Palestinian Woman Holding Balloons in front of the Dome of the Rock at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization's World Heritage Committee adopted a resolution on Tuesday reaffirming the international body's non-recognition of Israeli sovereignty in occupied East Jerusalem, and condemning Israeli policies in the Old City, sparking reactions from both Palestinian and Israeli officials.

