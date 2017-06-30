Israeli court convicts Jewish radical...

Israeli court convicts Jewish radical for 2015 church arson

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Nazareth District Court convicted 22-year-old Yinon Reuveni on Monday for the attack on the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish. The church, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, marks the traditional site of Jesus' miracle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 352
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Mon He Named Me Black... 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC