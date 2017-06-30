Israeli court convicts Jewish radical for 2015 church arson
The Nazareth District Court convicted 22-year-old Yinon Reuveni on Monday for the attack on the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish. The church, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, marks the traditional site of Jesus' miracle.
