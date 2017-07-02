Israela s ex-PM Ehud Olmert released from prison
Ehud Olmert, Israel's former prime minister, was released from prison Sunday morning days after a parole board granted him early release from his 27-month corruption sentence, a Prison Service official said. Spokesman Assaf Librati said Olmert, 71, was whisked away by Israel's security service after his release and driven home.
