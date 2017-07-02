Israela s ex-PM Ehud Olmert released ...

Israela s ex-PM Ehud Olmert released from prison

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Ehud Olmert, Israel's former prime minister, was released from prison Sunday morning days after a parole board granted him early release from his 27-month corruption sentence, a Prison Service official said. Spokesman Assaf Librati said Olmert, 71, was whisked away by Israel's security service after his release and driven home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Tm Cln 347
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Jun 26 Jeff Brightone 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,758 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC