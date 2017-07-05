Israel slams UNESCO vote that calls i...

Israel slams UNESCO vote that calls it - occupying power'

The Washington Post

WARSAW, Poland - Israel has protested a UNESCO vote that called it the "occupying power" in Jerusalem's Old City which includes sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Participants in a UNESCO World Heritage Committee's session in Krakow, Poland, called on "Israel, the occupying power" to stop "persistent excavations, tunneling, works, projects and other illegal practices" in East Jerusalem and especially in the Old City.

Chicago, IL

